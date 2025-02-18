Sidharth & Janhvi’s ‘Param Sundari’ wraps Kerala shoot with a bang

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor have wrapped up the Kerala schedule of their upcoming film ‘Param Sundari’.

The scenic backwaters of Kerala served as the perfect backdrop for the ‘Param Sundari’ shoot, and Sidharth took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the wrap-up moment with the team. Posting a picture from the sets, he wrote, “Wrapped up an incredible Kerala schedule for #ParamSundari. Scenic views, amazing energy, and memories.”

His co-star Janhvi Kapoor and her uncle Sanjay Kapoor later reshared the post, adding to the buzz around the film.

Amid the busy shooting schedule, Sidharth was also seen taking time out to interact with a group of children on set. A video that surfaced online captured the actor engaging in playful conversations, exchanging handshakes, and sharing laughter with the kids. Another clip showed him posing for selfies with fans.

‘Param Sundari’ announcement came out from Maddock Films in December 2024, along with the film’s first look. Directed by Tushar Jalota, known for ‘Dasvi’, the film features Sidharth as Param and Janhvi as Sundari.

Set against the breathtaking landscapes of Kerala, the romantic comedy promises to be a fun ride full of love, chaos, and unexpected twists.

At its heart, the story brings together two contrasting cultures—a “North ka munda” and a “South ki Sundari”.

Apart from his film commitments, Sidharth has been inspiring fans with his dedication to fitness. He recently shared a video of himself swimming, captioning it, “The foundation of a strong self comes from small acts of daily discipline. #SidFit.”