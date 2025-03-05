Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ananya Panday’s leaked pic sparks collab buzz

A recently leaked photo featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday has sparked speculation about a new project between the two Bollywood stars. Want to know what’s cooking?

The picture, which quickly went viral, shows the actors at a scenic outdoor location alongside a film crew.

Advertisement

Ananya is seen in a floral dress while Siddhant stands behind her, with a camera capturing the moment against a stunning backdrop of hills and tranquil waters.

Advertisement

Fans are already buzzing about whether the duo is working on a fresh collaboration after sharing screen space in ‘Gehraiyaan’ (2022). The Shakun Batra directorial explored complex relationships and received mixed reviews, with Siddhant and Ananya’s chemistry being a highlight.

Both actors are currently busy with multiple projects. Siddhant is going to appear in ‘Dhadak 2’, ‘Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling’, and might be in talks for a project with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Meanwhile, Ananya’s lineup includes ‘Tu Mera Main Tera’, ‘Chand Mera Dil’, and ‘Kesari Chapter 2’, where she will share the screen with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

‘Kesari Chapter 2’, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair, a prominent lawyer who challenged the British Empire in the 1920s. The film, produced by Dharma Productions, draws inspiration from the book ‘The Case That Shook the Empire’ by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. It is ready for release on April 18, 2025.

Adding to her packed schedule, Ananya will also reprise her role as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of the hit series ‘Call Me Bae’.