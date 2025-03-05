Dia Mirza advocates women’s empowerment ahead of International Women’s Day

With International Women’s Day around the corner, actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza has shared an inspiring message about the importance of women uplifting one another and embracing their unique strengths.

Speaking at a recent event, Dia emphasized that every woman has the right to realize her full potential, and nothing should stand in the way of that journey. She highlighted how solidarity among women plays a crucial role in advancing gender equality.

“Every woman deserves to achieve the full potential of her being. Nothing in the world should ever stop her,” Dia said. “When women support women, incredible things happen. This kind of solidarity can truly help make the dream of equality a reality.”

The actress, known for her advocacy on environmental and social issues, also spoke about how women’s choices are often guided by love and compassion — qualities that should be celebrated and integrated into every aspect of life.

“I once heard Meryl Streep say that women often end up speaking like men in a world largely designed by men. It’s essential for women to rediscover and celebrate their unique strengths. A lot of what women do comes from a place of love. And, that love should flow into everything we pursue.”

Dia’s message comes as the world prepares to mark International Women’s Day on March 8. This year holds special significance as it commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. It is a landmark blueprint for advancing women’s rights globally.

Beyond her public appearances, Dia took to social media to share a video of herself with the caption, “Becoming the woman I was meant to be.”

Dia Mirza made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’, alongside R. Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan. Over the years, she has built a diverse filmography. It includes movies like ‘Parineeta’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’, ‘Sanju’, and ‘Thappad’. Recently, she starred in the road drama ‘Dhak Dhak’ (2024) and the Netflix series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.’