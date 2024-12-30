Shweta Tiwari slams daughter Palak’s dating rumours and social media trolling

Television star Shweta Tiwari recently addressed the ongoing dating rumours surrounding her daughter, Palak Tiwari, and shared her thoughts on the impact of social media trolling.

Speaking candidly in a recent interview, Shweta Tiwari revealed how she has learned to take rumours in stride over the years.

“Rumours don’t bother me anymore,” Shweta said. “I’ve realized that people’s memory lasts only about four hours. They’ll forget the news soon, so why worry? According to rumours, my daughter is dating every third guy, and I’m supposedly getting married every year. As per the internet, I have already married three times!”

Reflecting on the past, Shweta noted that negativity about actors has always attracted attention. “There was a time when it did affect me, especially before social media. Back then, certain journalists didn’t like writing positive things about you. But after dealing with that era, this doesn’t faze me anymore,” she explained.

Shweta also discussed the challenges of navigating today’s digital landscape, where audiences are more vocal and sometimes resort to bullying. She credited Palak for teaching her how to handle online trolls. However, she admitted that the trolling still scares her.

“No matter how Palak looks, she’s very innocent and can’t retaliate against negativity. This era of trolling has become so ugly. Even though she’s strong, I worry—what if it affects her confidence? That thought terrifies me,” Shweta confessed.

The protective mother shared that while Palak avoids reading comments, the fear of hurtful remarks lingers. “When she gets trolled, it affects me a lot,” Shweta added.

Palak Tiwari, who has been linked to Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, has sparked dating rumours due to their frequent appearances together.