Preity Zinta reveals the wildest hack to erase life’s problems instantly!

Bollywood star Preity Zinta recently offered a quirky solution to life’s challenges, giving her fans a dose of humor and positivity.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actress shared her “thought of the day,” which read: “The fastest way to forget all your problems in this world is to wear a pair of tight shoes. Ting!”

The lighthearted post quickly resonated with her followers, showcasing her unique take on problem-solving.

This isn’t the first time Preity has charmed her audience with her posts. Just days earlier, she penned a heartfelt birthday message for her close friend and actor Salman Khan, who turned 59.

Sharing a series of cheerful throwback photos of the two, she captioned the post, “Happy Burrday @beingsalmankhan. Just wanna say I love you the mostest. The rest will tell you when I speak to you… and yes, we need more photos, otherwise, I will keep posting the same old ones! #ting.”

The pictures captured their warm camaraderie, with both actors flashing radiant smiles. Over the years, Preity and Salman have shared a strong bond, both on and off the screen, having worked together in hit films like ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’, ‘Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega’, and ‘Jaan-E-Mann’.

Preity also recently treated her fans to glimpses of her festive celebrations. On Christmas, she shared adorable photos of her twin children, Jai and Gia, along with her husband, Gene Goodenough.

One image showed the little ones excitedly unwrapping gifts by a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Another featured a sweet selfie of Preity and Gene twinning in coordinated outfits, radiating holiday cheer. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from mine to yours,” she wrote in the caption.

On the professional front, Preity Zinta is ready to make her comeback in Bollywood with ‘Lahore 1947’, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film, which also stars Sunny Deol, marks her return to the big screen after a hiatus, and fans are eagerly awaiting her performance.