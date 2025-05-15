Shriram Nene says “I’d choose you again” in emotional post for Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood’s timeless queen Madhuri Dixit just turned 58, and the love pouring in from fans and celebs worldwide has been nothing short of heartwarming. But the sweetest birthday wish? That definitely came from her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, whose heartfelt Instagram post gave us all the feels.

Dr. Nene shared a beautiful carousel of pictures featuring himself, Madhuri, and their two sons, Arin and Ryan. One snap especially caught everyone’s eye — Madhuri and Shriram sitting close, hand in hand, sharing a quiet smile, looking into each other’s eyes like it’s a scene straight out of a romantic movie.

Advertisement

To set the mood, the post featured the iconic title track from ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, a film that defined Madhuri’s legendary status as Bollywood’s ultimate romantic heroine.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

His caption? Pure gold. “Happy Birthday to the one who’s brightened our lives in every way,” he wrote. “You’ve made everything lighter, warmer, and better—just by being you. I’d choose you all over again in a heartbeat. Thank you for the love, the laughter, and the light you bring. Here’s to us, and to many more beautiful years ahead. I love you, always.”

Honestly, if that doesn’t make you believe in love, what will?

A little trip down memory lane: Madhuri tied the knot with Dr. Shriram Nene back in 1999 and then moved to the US, where she embraced a quieter family life for over a decade. Their sons, Arin and Ryan, were born in 2003 and 2005, respectively. But even away from the Bollywood spotlight, Madhuri’s charm and grace never faded.

Speaking of charm, Madhuri Dixit is a rare gem who effortlessly blends beauty, talent, and elegance. From her enchanting smile to her famous eyebrow raise, she’s inspired generations. Her debut film, ‘Abodh’ (1984), didn’t exactly set the box office on fire, but it hinted at the star she was about to become.

The real breakthrough came with ‘Tezaab’ in 1988 — and from there, the actress skyrocketed to fame, delivering one blockbuster after another, including hits like ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Parinda’, and ‘Khalnayak’.

On the work front, the diva recently returned to the big screen with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, helmed by director Anees Bazmee. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav alongside her, adding fresh energy to this beloved franchise.