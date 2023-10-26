Nawazuddin stars in ’90s thriller by Vinod Bhanushali and Sejal Shah

In a groundbreaking partnership that has cinephiles buzzing with anticipation, acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to take the lead role in a thrilling new project produced by Vinod Bhanushali and directed by Sejal Shah. This tantalizing venture is all set to transport audiences back to the enigmatic era of the 90s, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The forthcoming film, a joint production venture between Bhanushali Studios Limited and Bombay Fables, is already generating immense excitement for its dynamic combination of talent and storytelling.

Sejal Shah and Bhavesh Mandalia, the creative minds behind Bombay Fables, are no strangers to accolades, having previously crafted award-winning movies and series such as “Serious Men,” “Decoupled,” “Asur 2,” and having served as creative producers for “Delhi Crime 2.” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s association with Sejal Shah traces back to the critically acclaimed and Emmy-nominated “Serious Men.” Now, Shah is poised to wear the director’s hat, promising a gripping narrative that’s bound to be a thrilling roller coaster ride.

Advertisement

Producer Vinod Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited has consistently championed innovative and engaging narratives, with successful projects like the Manoj Bajpayee starrer “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai” and the upcoming “Main Atal Hoon,” featuring Pankaj Tripathi, currently in post-production. Collaborating with the brilliant Nawazuddin Siddiqui for this yet-to-be-titled project is another milestone for their successful journey.

The screenplay for this exciting thriller is the brainchild of National Award-winning writer Bhavesh Mandalia, and it boasts a talented ensemble cast that is bound to captivate viewers as it journeys back to the intriguing and unforgettable era of the 90s. The film officially commenced filming today in Mumbai, with an approximate 40-day shoot schedule.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I’m thrilled to be a part of this incredible film produced by Vinod Bhanushali. Sejal Shah’s transition from a prolific producer to director is inspiring, and I am excited to work with her again after ‘Serious Men.’ This film is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions and a memorable journey for both the team and the audience.”

Producer Vinod Bhanushali shared his excitement, saying, “Bhanushali Studios Limited is dedicated to producing content that resonates with the audience. Our collaboration with Sejal Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has the potential to deliver a spellbinding cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impact.”

Sejal Shah, who will be leading the helm as the director, added, “I’m thrilled to helm this project. Working with a brilliant actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and being supported by Vinod Bhanushali and the entire team makes this an exciting directorial foray.”

This yet-to-be-titled thriller is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Sejal Shah, and Bhavesh Mandalia, and it is poised to be a cinematic masterpiece that will captivate audiences and leave a lasting mark in the world of cinema.