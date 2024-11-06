Shool turns 25: Celebrating a classic tale of grit and corruption

Celebrating 25 years since its release, the iconic Hindi film ‘Shool’ has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Raveena Tandon, the film, which premiered in 1999, stands out for its portrayal of political corruption and crime.

Directed by Eeshwar Nivas and produced by Ram Gopal Varma, ‘Shool’ is celebrated for its gripping storyline, showcasing the challenges faced by an honest police officer amid a corrupt system in Bihar.

This week, Bajpayee took to social media to reflect on the journey of ‘Shool’. On Instagram, he shared clips from the film, writing, “25 years of ‘Shool’, a journey born out of pure passion, grit, and unwavering faith.” Bajpayee paid tribute to Varma’s trust in him to carry the film’s weight, especially at a time when such opportunities were rare.

Advertisement

He added, “Thank you, RGV, for trusting me, guiding us, and creating a film that would resonate across generations.”

Raveena Tandon, who played a pivotal role in ‘Shool’, also posted her thoughts. She expressed gratitude for being part of a project that spotlighted significant social issues, stating, “Celebrating 25 years of ‘Shool’! Grateful to have been part of a film that highlighted important social issues and left a lasting impact.”

She acknowledged the journey and memories tied to the film, extending her thanks to fans for their ongoing appreciation.

The film, set in Bihar, follows Inspector Samar Pratap Singh (portrayed by Bajpayee) as he battles a corrupt system dominated by a criminal-politician nexus. Sayaji Shinde’s character, Bachhu Yadav, embodies the corrupt political forces at play, making for an intense storyline that captivated audiences upon release.

‘Shool’ wasn’t just popular among fans; it also earned critical acclaim, securing the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and screening at prestigious events like the International Film Festival of India and the Toronto International Film Festival.

Shot across various locations, including Motihari, Bhopal, and Hyderabad, ‘Shool’ is noted for its authenticity, with the climax filmed in the state legislative assembly premises in Hyderabad and Bhopal. Over the years, the film has gathered a dedicated fanbase.