‘Student of the Year’ turns 12: Karan Johar shares deleted scenes

Karan Johar recently marked a significant milestone in his career, celebrating 12 years since the release of his directorial debut, ‘Student of the Year’. The film, which debuted on October 19, 2012, has become a memorable part of Hindi cinema, launching the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

On Sunday, Johar took to Instagram to share a nostalgic moment with fans by reposting a deleted scene from the film. The clip features a lighthearted interaction between Alia Bhatt’s character and Varun Dhawan.

In a humorous exchange, Alia’s character implores Varun to express sorrow over the supposed passing of Sidharth Malhotra’s on-screen grandmother. Varun comically counters her request, revealing that the character’s grandmother is still alive. The scene provides a glimpse into the playful dynamics that characterize the film, serving as a precursor to the upbeat song “Ishq Waala Love.”

‘Student of the Year’, a teen sports romantic comedy produced by Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment, features an ensemble cast including Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, and Ram Kapoor. With its catchy music composed by the duo Vishal-Shekhar and captivating cinematography by Ayananka Bose, the film was well-received and emerged as a box office success.

However, not all has been smooth sailing for Johar lately. A public spat erupted between him and actress-director Divya Khossla over allegations that Alia Bhatt purchased tickets for her own film, ‘Jigra’, which is production of Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The disagreement intensified on social media, where both parties exchanged veiled criticisms. Karan posted a story that read, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools,” while Divya responded with a quote implying that “Truth will always offend fools opposed to it.”