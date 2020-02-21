Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra are on cloud nine as the duo welcomed their baby girl. On Friday, the power couple became parents to a baby girl, born through surrogacy. Sharing her first glimpse on her official Instagram, Shetty also shared the baby’s name.

In the picture, one can see the baby donning a white t-shirt, holding Shilpa’s index finger.

The actress wrote, “|| Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah || Our prayers have been answered with a miracle…With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name – our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra (sic).”

Shilpa and Raj got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012.

On the work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The film stars Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year.