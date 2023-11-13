Sushmita, Hema, Vidya, Shraddha light up the night at Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra hosted a Diwali party for the industry, and saw the presence of Suniel Shetty, Sushmita Sen, Vidya Balan, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, among many others.

Shilpa exuded royal vibes in a maroon halter neck blouse, and a matching lehenga. She completed the look with a dupatta, her hair open, and accessoried the look with earrings. Raj wore a golden kurta pyjama, and a maroon dupatta.

Suniel Shetty was accompanied by his wife Mana Shetty. Shilpa’s mother and sister Shamita were also present at the party.

Advertisement

Sushmita looked radiant in a golden saree, and completed the look with a diamond necklace. She was accompanied by her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

The party also saw the presence of Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol. The ‘Dream Girl’ of Bollywood wore a magenta saree with a golden border, while Esha wore a brown floral gown.

Raveena wore a pastel yellow sharara set, while Shraddha Kapoor was seen in a blue lehenga.

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a purple lehenga, while her boyfriend, actor Vijay Varma, was seen in a black outfit.

Anupam Kher donned a white ethnic kurta and pajama.

National Award Winner Kriti Sanon graced the party in a golden outfit and paired it with a multi-coloured jacket. She was accompanied by her sister Nupur Sanon. The two gave sibling goals as they posed for the lenses.

Bhumi oozed hotness in a green saree, sleeveless blouse, and a matching clutch. She completed the look with a choker necklace, and tied her hair in a bun.

The ‘Baby Doll’ singer Kanika Kapoor wore a Barbie pink coloured saree to the party.

The others who attended the party were Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Vidya Balan and her spouse Siddharth Roy Kapur, Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi and Nushrratt Bharuccha.