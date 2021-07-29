Actress Shikha Talsania, who shot to fame with her work in movies such as “Veere Di Wedding”, “Wake Up Sid” and “Coolie No.1”, is all set to mark her Marathi debut with “Shantit Kranti”.

“Shooting for ‘Shantit Kranti’ has been a great learning and a heart-warming experience. Marathi was a new language for me and learning it and performing had its own challenges but it was all worth it and made very easy by a supportive team,” Shikha said.

The actress will be seen playing a Yoga practitioner. “Shantit Kranti” is directed by Sarang Sathaye and Paula McGlynn.

“Right from my directors, co-actors and everyone else who had faith in me, I’ve succeeded in now fluently speaking the language. A shoutout to the best coach, Chetan who is also one of the writers of the show, he was extremely patient and very encouraging,” she added.

“Shantit Kranti” will soon be streaming on SonyLIV.