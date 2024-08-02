‘Shekhar Home’ trailer: Kay Kay Menon dons the detective’s hat

The trailer of the awaited Jio Cinema series, ‘Shekhar Home’ was unveiled on August 1. The series is poised to premiere on the streaming platform on August 15 and has been headlined by the celebrated actor Kay Kay Menon who is known for his roles in ‘Haider,’ ‘Special OPS,’ and ‘The Railway Men.’ The series is inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle’s works featuring the famous detective Sherlock Holmes.

In the slated series, while Menon will play the high-functioning sociopath’s role who is at once eccentric and brilliant, Ranvir Shorey will play his sidekick’s role, Dr Watson. The duo will be joined by Rasika Dugal and Kirti Kulhari in key roles. The 6-episode show is produced by BBC Studios Productions India with Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee directing the project.

Set in the early 1990s in the fictional town of Lonpur, West Bengal, the series will follow eccentric genius Shekhar Home, (Kay Kay Menon) and his middle-aged bachelor partner in solving crimes, Jayvrat Sahni (Ranvir Shorey). Together the duo embarks on an exhilarating journey solving crimes blending Home’s deduction powers with Sahni’s medical prowess.

Catch the thrilling trailer here:

In a statement, the cast members reflected on their roles and the upcoming show, teasing netizens about what the series will hold. Talking about the slated release, Kay Kay Menon revealed that he was instantly drawn to the character and the show’s narrative. He said, “Shekhar’s character took me back to the good old days. I re-lived the memories of the time when social media was not even a thing. After reading the script and analysing this role, I was drawn to the complexity of unravelling mysteries.”

He added that the series isn’t just about solving crimes, but also about exploring the intricacies of human nature in all its aspects- ranging from love and loyalty to betrayal and deceit. Playing Shekhar was a pure delight for the actor who is excited to bring the role to his fans.

On the other hand, ‘Mirzapur’ fame Rasika Duggal expressed her delight over starring with the talented actors. Talking about her role, she said that her character, Iraboty, is a force to reckon with, she is a strong, determined woman driven by the quest for justice. Iraboty has a compelling journey and the dynamic between Shekhar and Iraboty has added a layer of intrigue to the show. The detective and Iraboty’s bond will evolve through shared challenges and discoveries, bringing to the front the glimpse of a partnership that will go beyond solving the case.

Meanwhile, Kirit Kulhari shared, “‘Shekhar Home’ is one of those rare scripts that grab hold of you from the very first read—you instantly know you must be a part of it. It seamlessly blends mystery with humour, creating a narrative that resonates across a wide spectrum of audiences.”

The tantalizing trailer of the upcoming series has piqued fans’ curiosities as it promises to deliver a thrilling ride with its narrative.