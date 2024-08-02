Dimple Kapadia recalls romantic misfire with Rajesh Khanna: ‘dreams vs reality’

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia was a “naïve” teenager when she fell in love with superstar Rajesh Khanna and they tied the knot. An old interview of the ‘Tenet’ actress has resurfaced where she reminisced about her marriage with the ‘Amar Prem’ star and how her “filmy” and “naïve” nature left her disappointed. The ‘Bobby’ star revealed that she had expected Rajesh Khanna to sing “Mere Sapno Ki Rani” for her atop a mountain, but when it didn’t happen, she was taken aback.

Sharing this adorable anecdote in an interview at FICCI FLO Jaipur Chapter a few years ago, Dimple disclosed that because she was such a filmy kid, she genuinely believed that Rajesh Khanna ji would sing ‘Mere Sapno Ki Rani Kab Aayegi Tu.’ She thought the legendary star would take her to the mountains and sing. Laughing as she shared the incident, she revealed she was quite young and heavily influenced by movies.

Expanding on the story, the actress added, “I swear I am not lying because I was so young. And there was such an impact of the movies. So when we reached the mountains and there was no song, no gust of wind, I was in a bad state because my dream was shattered. Because I seriously believed it. I mean, how dumb can you get? But well, that was me.”

Reminiscing about their first meeting, Dimple detailed how they met during the same interview, recounting their meet-cute which resembled scenes from films. Recalling the encounter, Dimple mentioned meeting Rajesh Khanna shortly after signing her blockbuster debut film ‘Bobby’ opposite Rishi Kapoor, when she was just 15 and he was significantly older. She recalled they were both on a flight to Ahmedabad for an event, and they happened to sit next to each other. “So, he sat next to me, and I was looking at him. Very cleverly, I told him, ‘There will be a lot of crowd there, will you hold my hand?’ He said ‘Yes, of course.’ I asked, ‘Forever?’ I was very filmy and yeah, the rest is history. It happened.”

Dimple Kapadia, who reminisced fondly about her love story with Rajesh Khanna, also described the role of Mrs. Rajesh Khanna as the best role of her life. After their marriage, Dimple took a break from films. Although they separated after 8 years, they never divorced. They have two daughters, Twinkle and Rinke Khanna. In the same interview, the star also revealed that she got her debut role because of her leprosy.