Shehnaaz Gill Hospitalized Post Film Release

Actor Shehnaaz Gill, known for her role in the film “Thank You For Coming,” has been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. The hospitalization comes shortly after the film’s release. Reports suggest that Shehnaaz contracted an infection during the film’s promotional activities and is currently recuperating from a bout of food poisoning.

Rhea Kapoor, the producer of “Thank You For Coming,” reportedly made a personal visit to the hospital to check on Shehnaaz’s health, demonstrating the concern of the film’s team for the actor’s well-being.

In a thoughtful gesture, Shehnaaz Gill conducted a live session from the hospital to keep her fans updated about her health. During the session, she shared a message of resilience, saying, “Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad” (Everyone’s time comes and goes, and this has happened in my case as well. It will come again after some days).

Advertisement

About Shehnaaz Gill:

Shehnaaz Gill first rose to prominence with her participation in the reality TV show “Bigg Boss 13.” Since then, she has made her mark in the entertainment industry, featuring in various Punjabi music videos and films, including notable projects like “Kala Shah Kala” and “Daaka.” Her versatility was evident in a music video alongside rapper Badhshah.

Additionally, Shehnaaz Gill had the opportunity to share the screen with industry heavyweights Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” Her most recent work includes her appearance alongside Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Bhumi Pednekar, and Dolly Singh in the film “Thank You for Coming.”

As Shehnaaz Gill continues her recovery journey in Kokilaben Hospital, her fans and the entertainment industry at large await her return with well wishes, hoping for a swift recovery and a speedy comeback to the world of cinema and entertainment.