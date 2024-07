Calcutta Heart Clinic & Hospital has organized a commemorative meeting recently to pay homage and tribute to Dr Kanti Bhusan Baksi, who had passed away last month.

Dr Baksi was an eminent personality in the field of cardiology in India. He was the pioneer in thinking of ICCU concept in West Bengal.

Dr Sukumar Mukherjee while commemorating the life of Dr Baksi, said, “We had lost one human doctor who dedicated his life in the medical service of common people”.

Dr Susrut Bandopadhyay mentioned in his lecture that “Dr Baksi was the guardian of all doctors in West Bengal.