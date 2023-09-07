Who is Dolly Singh? Social media star is an actor in ‘Thank you for coming’

The trailer for “Thank You For Coming” made its debut last Wednesday, featuring some familiar faces from the online world. Among them is Dolly Singh, a renowned social media influencer and content creator. Let’s take a closer look at who she is.

Dolly Singh, born on September 23, 1993, in Nainital, Uttarakhand, India, is not only an actress but also recognized for her roles in “Double XL” (2022), “Thank You for Coming” (2023), and “Modern Love: Mumbai” (2022).

Dolly embarked on her journey in content creation with her blog, “Spill the Sass,” which primarily focused on affordable fashion and crafting stylish outfits from one’s existing wardrobe.

Advertisement

She also made her mark at iDiva, where she portrayed the character of a South Delhi girl in short, humorous videos.

Dolly Singh is most renowned for her popular character, Raju ki Mummy, creating videos inspired by the everyday experiences that resonate with everyone.

More about Dolly Singh:

Her educational path led her to Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi, where she pursued a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in political science. Subsequently, she successfully gained admission to the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi, where she pursued a master’s degree in fashion management.

In Nainital, Dolly’s parents run a gift shop called “Apna Baazar,” while her brother, Anmol Singh, is a professional photographer.

In matters of the heart, Dolly is in a relationship with Manu Chaturvedi, a lawyer based in Delhi.

Dolly’s vlogs have shed light on her challenging childhood, and her heartwarming gesture of purchasing a new house for her parents with her earnings from Instagram earned her widespread admiration from her fans.

Her impressive achievements extend to collaborations and video productions with several Bollywood celebrities, including Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Priyanka Chopra.

Taking her accomplishments to the international stage, Dolly recently made her debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on the fourth day of the event. For the occasion, she graced the red carpet in a stunning pristine white ensemble designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.