Shehnaaz Gill dazzles in black & gold at Ira-Nupur wedding reception

In a dazzling display of glamour and style, the who’s who of Bollywood graced the wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai last night. Among the celebrities stealing the spotlight in the reception were the likes of Shehnaaz Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari, and Mona Singh, who turned heads with their impeccable fashion choices.

The star of the evening, Shehnaaz Gill, made a jaw-dropping entrance in a stunning black and golden saree. Her chic ensemble featured intricate golden stripe details on the loose end of her ruffle six-yard, exuding a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary fashion. The actress paired the saree with a heavily embellished shining golden blouse, showcasing a daring plunging neckline that added a touch of allure to her look.

Choosing to let her outfit take center stage, Shehnaaz Gill opted for minimal accessories, refraining from anything that could outshine the brilliance of her attire. A small black handbag accompanied her saree, completing the look with a touch of sophistication. The actress took to her Instagram to share glimpses of her glamorous avatar, captioning the post with the simple yet impactful words, “Gold & Glitter.”

For those unfamiliar with the love story, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchanged rings in a private ceremony back in late 2022, a momentous occasion marked by the signing of their marriage documents. The wedding reception, held last night, served as a grand celebration of their union, drawing the crème de la crème of the film industry.

Shehnaaz Gill, in addition to her sartorial triumph at the event, also shared details about her upcoming projects. The actress, known for her vibrant on-screen presence, is set to grace the silver screen in the movie “Ranna Ch Dhanna,” where she will be sharing screen space with acclaimed actors Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Moreover, fans can anticipate her stellar performance in Sajid Khan’s directorial venture, “100%,” currently in the pipeline.

As the night unfolded in a tapestry of glitz and glamour, the attendees showcased not only their fashion prowess but also their enthusiasm for celebrating the joyous union of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. The wedding reception indeed became a memorable affair, etched in the annals of Bollywood’s star-studded events.