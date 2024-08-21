Sharvari reflects on grueling prep for ‘Vedaa’

Actress Sharvari is reflecting on the rigorous training she underwent for her upcoming film, “Vedaa.” The actress recently took to Instagram to share her journey of preparing for the role, which involved an intense seven months of boxing training. According to Sharvari, she worked out two hours a day, six days a week, facing numerous muscle pulls and a grueling rehabilitation process. Her Instagram post read, “7 months of boxing prep. 2 hours daily for 6 days a week. Countless muscle pulls. Rehab. Back to the grind… again… No shortcuts. Eyes on the prize #MondayMotivation #Vedaa.”

“Vedaa,” directed by Nikkhil Advani and starring John Abraham, delves into the harrowing story of a Dalit girl subjected to abuse by the upper caste, with Abhimanyu playing a pivotal role in her story. The film’s intense subject matter and Sharvari’s dedication to her role are expected to resonate deeply with audiences.

Earlier this month, Sharvari’s efforts were publicly acknowledged by her co-star Alia Bhatt. Bhatt, who will lead an upcoming female-centric spy film, showed her support by resharing the trailer for “Vedaa” on Instagram and praising Sharvari with the caption, “This girl is on fireeeeee,” accompanied by fiery emojis.

In a recent podcast, Sharvari shared an anecdote about her admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She recounted attending Khan’s 50th birthday celebration as part of the crowd, eager to catch a glimpse of the iconic actor. When asked to choose between Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, Sharvari revealed her deep respect and enthusiasm for Khan.

Sharvari also reminisced about her time as an intern on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Bajirao Mastani,” where she had a memorable encounter with Deepika Padukone. During the shoot of the song “Deewani Mastani,” Sharvari was responsible for opening a door at a specific moment. She recalled that when Padukone asked her name, the interaction left a lasting impression on her.

These personal stories and behind-the-scenes give glimpses into Sharvari’s career and experiences. They highlight her dedication and the diverse influences that have shaped her journey in the film industry.