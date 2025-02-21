Sharvari to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Sooraj Barjatya’s next: Report

Sooraj Barjatya’s name finds a prominent space in the list of top filmmakers when it comes to family entertainers. Fusing an engaging love story with a family entertainer background, he has delivered several hits. His filmography includes titles like ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya,’ ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain,’ ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun,’ and ‘Vivah’ among others. More often than not, his top films starred Salman Khan as a titular character named Prem. Recently, reports suggested that the filmmaker is making a comeback with the genre and Ayushmaan Khurrana is his new Prem. Now, as per a Pinkvilla report, Barjatya has onboarded Sharvari as the leading lady of the film.

A source close to the development teased the news to the outlet. The source said, “Over the years, Sooraj Barjatya has worked with incredibly talented actors of Indian Cinema. From Madhuri Dixit and Bhagyashree, to Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Karisma Kapoor. And the latest to have gotten the chance to be a Sooraj Barjatya heroine is Sharvari. The actress tick-marked all boxes of what the director wanted, specifically the aspect of bringing vulnerability and innocence to this heartfelt romantic film.”

The source added, “The industry has been bullish about Sharvari since last year and a legendary director like Sooraj Barjatya choosing her as the heroine of his film is the biggest stamp of approval that Sharvari is one of the best new actors of India.” Moreover, the source iterated that the casting of Ayushmann and Sharvari will bring freshness to the big screen. “Sooraj Barjatya’s next will mark the collaboration of Ayushmann and Sharvari for the first time and both the talents are excited to embark on the journey with the legendary filmmaker.”

As per the report, several actresses were vying for the lead role. However, the filmmaker has decided to go ahead with Sharvari. “Sooraj Barjatya is very particular about the casting of his films. And now that the lead pair is locked, he will move on to get a brilliant ensemble cast on board.”

In related news, Sharvari has YRF’s spy film ‘Alpha’ with Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. Moreover, she also has an Imtiaz Ali film with Vedang Raina and Diljit Dosanjh on the plate.