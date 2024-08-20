Murshid: Kay Kay Menon’s latest series to premiere on Aug 30

Actor Kay Kay Menon is making a comeback to the small screen with his highly anticipated series, ‘Murshid’. Following his impressive performance in ‘Shekhar Home’, Menon is once again taking the lead in this gripping new drama. The show is ready to make its debut on ZEE5 on August 30.

The series centers around Murshid Pathan, portrayed by Menon, a retired crime lord dragged back into the criminal underworld he had tried to leave behind. The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the dark and turbulent world of Mumbai’s organized crime.

In ‘Murshid’, Menon’s character faces a personal crisis when his estranged rival, Farid (played by Zakir Hussain), implicates Murshid’s son in a perilous scheme. As Murshid battles to safeguard his family and preserve his legacy, he finds himself in a deadly game of cat and mouse with Inspector Kumar Pratap Rana (Tanuj Virwani). Complicating matters further, the ambitious politician Jayendra, played by Rajesh Shringarpure, manipulates the situation to his advantage.

Menon expressed his enthusiasm for his role, stating, “Portraying Murshid Pathan in this intense gangster thriller has been a thrilling experience. I’ve always been fascinated by complex characters, and Murshid is a compelling one—an ex-don turned philanthropist who is forced back into the criminal world to protect his loved ones. The trailer only hints at the depth of his journey. It’s a poignant tale of a father’s sacrifice for his family.”

Zakir Hussain, who plays Farid, shared his excitement about his character: “Farid is a bundle of ambition and aggression, always pushing the limits in Mumbai’s underworld. Farid’s complex nature intrigues with his ambition to overshadow Murshid’s legacy, yet his volatile tendencies ultimately undo him. It’s a captivating portrayal of a modern don wrestling with both respect and ruthlessness.”

Tanuj Virwani, who portrays Inspector Kumar Pratap Rana, revealed the emotional depth of his role: “Being part of ‘Murshid’ has been an incredible journey, especially alongside such talented actors as Kay Kay Menon and Zakir Hussain. Kumar Pratap Rana is a character torn between conflicting loyalties. Raised by Murshid after losing his own parents, Kumar shatters his world when he suspects Murshid’s involvement in his tragic past. Despite his turmoil, Kumar’s love for his adoptive father remains unshaken. The series explores themes of loyalty, family, and personal conflict in a gripping manner.”

With its intriguing plot and strong performances, ‘Murshid’ promises to be a standout addition to ZEE5’s roster. Fans of high-stakes drama and complex characters should mark their calendars for August 30.