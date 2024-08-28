Sharvari Calls ‘Vedaa’ a personal victory despite box office disappointment

Sharvari doesn’t let failures affect her. After her last release, ‘Munjya’, proved successful and her role in ‘Maharaj’ was lauded, her latest film, ‘Vedaa’, has performed poorly at the box office. Released on Independence Day, ‘Vedaa’ competes with Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’. Since its release, ‘Vedaa’ has managed to collect only 23 crores. In a recent interview with India Today, Sharvari commented on ‘Vedaa’ being a box office disappointment.

Discussing the film’s performance, Sharvari said, “Honestly, there are two different ways of looking at this. For me, I think in ‘Vedaa’, my heart was in the role and the performance of it. I really feel that the film had its heart in the right place. Business decisions and whether things work or not are beyond me because this is only my third film in theatres. That’s something I am still learning, and I am still a student of understanding how this translates and what is the right approach in terms of business.”

She also mentioned that the role was very difficult and challenging for her, pushing her far out of her comfort zone. Thus, receiving the audience’s love and approval for her performance brings her satisfaction, given the leap of faith she took. She further added that ‘Vedaa’ could have taken many different directions. “For it to have gone in the right way for me is a big win. I haven’t done drama, which is also very difficult, and this was a significant success for me.”

‘Vedaa’ focuses on Sharvari’s character, an ordinary girl determined to fight an unjust system. She seeks social justice against tyrants who oppress the downtrodden based on the caste system and the practice of untouchability. In her quest, she is aided by John Abraham, who has been court-martialed to help Sharvari’s character confront the oppressors as they vow to protect the Constitution of India.

Directed by Nikhil Advani, the film stars Sharvari, John Abraham, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.