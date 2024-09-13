Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy strike a chord: 30 years of magic at IIFA 2024

The highly anticipated International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 promises to be a star-studded affair, filled with music, dance, and unforgettable performances. One of the highlights of this year’s event is the return of the iconic musical trio, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who will take center stage at IIFA Rocks 2024, bringing their legendary sound to life.

Celebrating an impressive 30-year career in Indian cinema, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonsa will offer a night full of melodies and rhythms that have defined Bollywood for decades. Known for creating soul-stirring music across a wide range of genres, their performance at IIFA is expected to be one of the most electrifying events of the weekend.

The 24th edition of the IIFA Awards is set to be held from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, a venue known for its luxurious appeal and its connection to some of the world’s biggest entertainment events. This three-day extravaganza will attract celebrities, industry leaders, and fans from around the globe, all gathering to celebrate the best of Indian cinema.

This year’s hosts include a familiar face making a grand comeback – Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood himself, alongside industry veterans Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal. Their lively camaraderie is sure to keep the audience entertained as they guide viewers through a weekend packed with award presentations and spectacular performances.

As part of the festivities, IIFA Rocks 2024, set for September 29, will be co-hosted by Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee. Alongside Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s highly anticipated performance, another notable act will be rapper and music producer Honey Singh, adding an extra layer of excitement to the musical evening.

Reflecting on their journey, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy shared their enthusiasm in a statement released by the IIFA team. They expressed how exhilarating it is to be performing at IIFA Rocks, marking a significant moment in their career. “As we look back at our 30 years in Indian cinema, it feels incredible to perform at an event that brings together the very best of music and film,” they said. “IIFA Rocks embodies the heart of Indian cinema, and we’re thrilled to reflect on the journey we’ve had with the audience.”

IIFA 2024 is not only about music and glamour. This year also signifies important collaborations that bring prestige to the event. NEXA, one of the major sponsors of the festival, returns for its 8th year, reinforcing its commitment to IIFA’s celebration of Indian cinema. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at NEXA, emphasized the synergy between NEXA and IIFA, describing their joint mission to deliver premium experiences that challenge the status quo and create innovative moments.

Similarly, Sobha Realty, the Title Sponsor of IIFA Rocks, also plays a key role in making the event extraordinary. Ravi Menon, Co-Chairman of Sobha Group, spoke about how the collaboration with IIFA reflects their shared values of excellence, craftsmanship, and luxurious experiences. With Sobha’s involvement, the IIFA 2024 event promises not only to celebrate cinematic excellence but also to spotlight the intersection of luxury and entertainment.

In addition to the musical performances, the IIFA Awards 2024 will feature dance numbers by Bollywood stars like Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Each star will bring their unique flair to the stage.