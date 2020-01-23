Ahead of the release of Kangana Ranaut starrrer Panga, makers of the film launched a new track from the titled “Bibby”.

A classic number with raw edginess of ambition, the song has been sung by Annu Kapoor and Sherry with lyrics by Javed Akhtar and Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

The fun track features Jassie Gill encouraging Kangana Ranaut to become fit along with the help of their on-screen son.

The “Bibby” song lends a comic angle to the harsh training and realities of everyday life in the film to fulfill a dream that is difficult at that stage and age.

Panga also features Richa Chadha as Kangana’s friend and coach, while Neena Gupta plays her mother.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is a story of a woman who retraces her steps back to re-live the peak of her Kabaddi career by working towards becoming a member of the Indian team.

The film was shot over a year in locations like Panaji, Bhopal, Delhi and Kolkata.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Panga is slated to release on 24 January 2020 alongside Remo D’Souza’ s Street Dancer 3D.