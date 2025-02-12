Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to debut in Malayalam cinema with high-octane wrestling film

Legendary music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy is all set to make their debut in Malayalam cinema, scoring music for an upcoming action-packed wrestling film.

Known for their iconic soundtracks in Bollywood, the trio’s entry into the Malayalam film industry has already generated tremendous buzz.

The film, produced by Ramesh Ramakrishnan, Ritesh Ramakrishnan, and Shihan Shoukath, is backed by Reel World Entertainment, a collaboration between the global Transworld Group and the creative Lensman Group.

The project promises to be a high-energy spectacle that blends intense wrestling action with a gripping narrative. At the helm of this ambitious venture is debutant director Adhvaith Nayar, who, alongside writer Sanoop Thykkudam, has crafted a story that promises to captivate audiences with its groundbreaking approach.

Filmmaker Shihan Shoukath described the collaboration with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy as a “historic” moment for Malayalam cinema. He emphasized the significance of the trio’s music in shaping Indian cinema’s musical landscape, noting that their score would not only elevate the film’s energy but also set a new standard for music in Malayalam films.

He further teased that the soundtrack would combine power, emotion, and adrenaline, offering a unique sonic experience that complements the film’s high-octane action and wrestling theme.

While the cast remains a closely guarded secret, industry insiders suggest that the film will feature an ensemble of stars that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

The combination of musical expertise of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with a gripping wrestling storyline has made this project one of the most highly anticipated films in the Malayalam film industry.