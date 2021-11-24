Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ poster smashes it out of the park!

‘Jab We Met’ actor Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the Hindi remake of a Telegu film Gowtam Tinnanuri’s hugely popular ‘Jersey’ after his ‘Kabir Singh’.

There are many films with a backdrop of India’s most loved sport of cricket, but this time audience is super excited after the revelation of the very film’s poster. The excitement rises its crux when Shahid Kapoor is seen portraying the character of a batsman.

The trailer of the film is going to release on 23rd November of this year. The film is being gifted by producer Aman Gill who spoke about the trailer launch, “We all are very excited to be sharing the first poster of ‘Jersey’ today and trailer tomorrow with everyone. The last two years have been a long journey for all of us and the film, and we did not want to compromise anything for the audience along the way. We are eagerly looking forward to the audience responses on our posters and trailer in the coming days.”

Featuring Shahid Kapoor as the protagonist, the story portrays the story of an underdog and celebrates the human spirit. It also stars his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and also Mrunal Thakur, who was most recently seen in ‘Dhamaka’.

Produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and S Naga Vamsi and presented by Allu Aravind, the film features music by Sachet and Parampara and it is set to release theatrically on December 31.