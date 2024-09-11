Shah Rukh roasts Karan Johar at IIFA 2024 pre-event

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back in the spotlight as the host for IIFA 2024. At the recent pre-event in Mumbai, Shah Rukh shared the stage with renowned filmmaker and fellow host Karan Johar. Their interaction was marked by a playful exchange that had the audience in stitches.

During their on-stage banter, Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t resist poking fun at Johar’s extensive hosting resume. Khan revealed that Johar had chosen to skip rehearsals for the event, opting instead to prepare via Zoom. SRK cheekily quipped, “Karan told me he won’t be rehearsing in person but will do it over Zoom. He said, ‘Bhai main Zoom pe kar lunga… main itna jaldi karta hu. Main toh itna hosting karta hu na.’ He hosts chat shows, film shows, and now he’s got to make films too, right? How much hosting will he do?”

Johar, known for his hit talk show ‘Koffee With Karan,’ didn’t shy away from the jest. He acknowledged Khan’s point and admitted, “I was actually thinking the same when Siddhant Chaturvedi brought it up. It sounds a bit off for a filmmaker not to focus more on making films. I should be directing more movies, and that’s exactly what I need to do.”

The camaraderie between SRK and Johar is well-known, having worked together on blockbusters like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,’ ‘My Name Is Khan,’ and ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.’ Their light-hearted teasing is a testament to their long-standing friendship.

As for hosting the IIFA 2024, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his enthusiasm. “It’s such an honor to host the IIFA alongside Vicky and Karan, along with all the incredible talent. It’s fantastic to see such great performances and to be part of this event,” Khan said. He humorously added, “IIFA is held all over the world, and I’ve always wanted to be part of it. Unfortunately, my work schedule never aligned with the dates. But it’s great to be here now.”

Khan also praised IIFA for its expanding vision of celebrating Indian cinema. He highlighted the inclusion of various regional languages like Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. “IIFA has always been about showcasing Indian cinema in all its diversity. With the addition of these regional languages, the festival is more inclusive and representative of Indian cinema than ever before. I’m thrilled to finally be a part of it,” he said.

Shah Rukh made a striking appearance at the pre-event, debuting a sleek new hairstyle. He wore a black graphic t-shirt, funky black flare pants, and white sneakers, topped off with a black baseball cap, giving him a fresh, casual look.

The IIFA Awards 2024 are set to take place from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. This year’s hosts will include Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Vicky Kaushal. The event promises to be a weekend of dazzling performances and star-studded moments.

Audiences can look forward to electrifying performances from Bollywood stars such as Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, and Janhvi Kapoor. Additionally, the “IIFA Rocks” segment on September 29 will feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee as hosts, with musical acts by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Honey Singh.

With such a star-studded lineup and an exciting range of activities, IIFA 2024 is set to be a celebration of Indian cinema like never before.