Come Fall in Love: DDLJ Musical title track drops before UK release

The timeless Bollywood love story is stepping into a new spotlight — and it’s singing a brand-new tune ‘Come Fall in Love’.

Yash Raj Films just dropped the title track of ‘Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical’, and it’s giving fans major feels ahead of the show’s big UK debut.

Inspired by the iconic 1995 blockbuster ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (yes, the one that made us all believe in train station romance), the musical is set to open at the Manchester Opera House on May 29, 2025, and will run until June 21.

Helmed by the original film’s director, Aditya Chopra, this stage version brings the classic love saga to a whole new audience — with a twist. While the heart of the story remains, the characters get a global makeover: Simran is played by Jena Pandya, while Ashley Day steps into the shoes of Roger, a Western counterpart in this cross-cultural reimagining.

The freshly released track, also titled ‘Come Fall In Love’, is composed by Bollywood music power duo Vishal & Sheykhar. But this time, the lyrics come from Tony-nominated lyricist Nell Benjamin, promising a blend of East and West — both musically and emotionally.

Speaking about the project, Sheykhar Ravjiani called the title track “incredibly special,” adding, “I’m sure the audience will absolutely love it.” Vishal Dadlani chimed in too, saying the goal was to stir up nostalgia for the Indian diaspora while giving Western audiences a taste of India’s soul — through its sounds, flavors, and colors.

And it’s not just about the music. The production features 18 brand-new English songs, with choreography by Tony Award-winner Rob Ashford and Indian dance choreography led by Shruti Merchant.