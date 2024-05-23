Shah Rukh Khan hospitalized: Here’s who visited him

Renowned Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, currently facing health challenges, experienced a heartwarming moment despite his condition following an intense IPL match. Shah Rukh Khan, in attendance at Ahmedabad to support the Kolkata Knight Riders’ thrilling victory securing their spot in the IPL final, unfortunately, found himself hospitalized the next day due to severe dehydration.

Concerned for his well-being, Shah Rukh’s wife, Gauri Khan, and his dear friend, actress Juhi Chawla, promptly rushed to his side at the KD Hospital upon learning of his condition. Gauri, visibly anxious, arrived accompanied by a security guard, while Juhi, accompanied by her husband Jay Mehta, joined to offer their support and check on the actor’s health.

The actor, along with his daughter Suhana and son AbRam, had been present in Ahmedabad the previous Tuesday to witness the Indian Premier League (IPL) match featuring his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Post-match, Shah Rukh joyously interacted with fans and players alike, celebrating KKR’s victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Advertisement

As updates on Shah Rukh Khan and his health remain undisclosed officially after they hospitalized him, the outpouring of prayers and well wishes from fans and admirers continues, hoping for the beloved superstar’s speedy recovery.