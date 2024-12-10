Shah Rukh hails Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ as a festive blockbuster

Bollywood fans are abuzz as the much-awaited trailer of Varun Dhawan’s action thriller ‘Baby John’ finally premiered on December 9, igniting excitement across social media and the film industry.

The gripping trailer showcases an intense storyline packed with action, drama, and emotion, setting the tone for a high-stakes cinematic experience.

One of the film’s most vocal supporters is none other than Shah Rukh Khan, who recently collaborated with ‘Baby John’’s director Atlee in the record-breaking ‘Jawan’.

SRK took to social media to shower praise on the trailer, calling it “a complete package” and lauding the efforts of the entire team.

“What an exciting trailer. Well done, really looking forward to seeing the film,” Shah Rukh wrote. “@kalees_dir your #BabyJohn is everything like you—energetic and full of action. @Atlee_dir go forth and conquer now as a producer. Love you. @Varun_dvn I am so happy to see you like this, all tough. @bindasbhidu deadly, you look Jaggu da… @keerthyofficial #WamiqaGabbi all the best… A complete package, wishing goodness to the whole team.”

What an exciting trailer. Well done really looking forward to seeing the film….@kalees_dir your #BabyJohn is everything like u. Energetic and full of action. @Atlee_dir go forth and conquer now as a producer. Love u. @Varun_dvn I am so happy to see u like this, all tough.… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 9, 2024

Varun Dhawan, who plays the titular ‘Baby John’, responded with heartfelt gratitude, saying, “Thank you, @iamsrk sir, for your kind words and support for #BabyJohn. Your encouragement is fuel for every artist. Hope to make you proud, bade bhaiya.”

A star-studded affair

The trailer highlights Varun Dhawan in a bold new avatar, portraying a police officer and a devoted father battling personal and societal demons. Joining him is an ensemble cast that includes Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff, who plays a chilling antagonist.

The three-minute preview culminates in a surprise cameo from Salman Khan, offering fans an unexpected holiday treat with a cryptic “Merry Christmas” message.

This intense cinematic offering is directed by Kalees, who brings a fresh vision to the screen under the mentorship of Atlee.

Themes that matter

Speaking about the film’s narrative, Atlee emphasized its broader societal impact. “’Baby John’ is not just an entertainer; it addresses critical issues like women’s safety and the importance of parenting. It portrays the contrast between a good father and a bad father, exploring how good parenting can shape a better society,” he said.

Varun Dhawan, in a press statement, shared his excitement about stepping into the complex role. “This film is a deeply emotional and powerful journey, and it’s been an incredible experience bringing this character to life. The trailer offers just a glimpse of the intensity and heart this story carries. I can’t wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen.”

Perfect holiday entertainment

With its blend of action, drama, and humor, ‘Baby John’ is being touted as the ideal family entertainer for the festive season. Producer Jyoti Deshpande of Reliance Industries highlighted the film’s universal appeal.

“Packed with heart-pounding action, touching drama, laugh-out-loud humor, and a touch of romance, ‘Baby John’ is a quintessential masala entertainer. Atlee and Kalees’ ability to balance action with emotion is exceptional, and Varun’s unmatched energy elevates the entire experience. The incredible soundtrack by Thaman adds another layer of brilliance,” she said.

Countdown to Christmas release

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, ‘Baby John’ is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024. As anticipation builds, fans can expect an adrenaline-filled rollercoaster, making this action-packed film a perfect gift for the holiday season.

