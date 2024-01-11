Seerat Kapoor celebrates Rakul Preet’s 10 years in bollywood

In a touching tribute to her close friend and Bollywood colleague, Seerat Kapoor recently took to social media to celebrate Rakul Preet Singh’s remarkable achievement of completing a decade in the film industry. Seerat’s heartfelt note not only acknowledged Rakul’s professional accomplishments but also underscored the personal growth and dedication that have marked her journey.

“Congratulations on completing a decade, doll! Every frame speaks volumes of your transformation and the inner work you have silently put in. Besides your humble heart, you remain a powerhouse of inspiration to all of us, working towards our goals. May the universe always be with you. Love you, @rakulpreet,” Seerat Kapoor expressed in her congratulatory message.

The message was accompanied by a heartwarming video showcasing the strong bond and camaraderie between Seerat and Rakul. Responding to the tribute, Rakul Preet took to her own social media, commenting, “Awwwwww so sweet of you Baby! Thank you.”

Industry insiders are buzzing with speculation about the close connection between Seerat Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, with rumors circulating about a romantic relationship between Seerat and Rakul’s brother, Aman Preet. Despite the ongoing speculation, the duo has not officially confirmed their relationship status.

The New Year’s celebration in Thailand brought the Bollywood and Tollywood fraternity together, with Seerat Kapoor sharing pictures capturing the festive spirit. Notably, a special bond between Seerat Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh was evident, adding fuel to the rumors surrounding their close friendship.

As Rakul Preet Singh basks in the glory of her ten-year milestone, Seerat Kapoor’s touching message not only applauds Rakul’s professional achievements but also reflects the warmth and support shared among friends in the entertainment industry.

On the professional front, Seerat Kapoor is gearing up for an exciting 2024, with a series of projects lined up for release, promising a year filled with stellar performances and entertainment for her fans.