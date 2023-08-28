Scam 2003 full cast, release date, plot

Hansal Mehta is gearing up to unveil his upcoming web series centred around the Scam 2003 incident, which comes nearly three years after the release of the Scam 1992 series. Titled “Scam 2003: The Intriguing Tale of Abdul Karim Telgi,” the web series is set to premiere on September 2, 2023, exclusively on SonlyLIV. This new instalment will delve into the events surrounding Abdul Karim Telgi’s manipulation of stamp papers in 2003, marking it as the second entry in the Scam series.

Overview of Scam 2003:

Name of Web Series — Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi”

Director’s Name —- Hansal Mehta, Prann Chaurasiya, Tushar Hiranandani

Producer’s Name —- Kartik R. Iyer, Sameer Nair, Deepak Sega

Writer’s Name — Kiran Yagnopavit

Cinematography — Stanley Mudda

Production — Applause Entertainment Ltd., Studio Next

Lead Cast — Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Karim Telgi

OTT Release Date — 02 September 2023

Streaming OTT Platform — SonyLIV

Language — Hindi

Series Genre — Biography, Drama, & Crime

Scam 2003 Full Cast:

The lead role for the entire series will see Mr. Gagan Dev Riar, who will be taking on the character of Abdul Karim Telgi. Director Hansal Mehta has meticulously selected a skilled ensemble to bring this web series to life. Below, you’ll find the comprehensive list of cast members.

Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Karim Telgi

Mukesh Tiwari

Satyam Srivastava

Nitesh Kumar

Vishal C. Bhardwaj,

Deepak Mahato

Shaad Randhawa

Sana Amin Sheikh

Yash Kyatam

Aniruddh Roy

Dinesh Lal Yadav

Bharat Jadhav

Scam 2003 — Plot

The web series “Scam 2003” constitutes the second instalment within the Scam franchise, following the notable success of its predecessor, “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.” The series finds its roots in factual occurrences. It narrates the tale of Abdul Karim Telgi, a resident of Khanapur, Karnataka.

Telgi orchestrated one of the most intricate schemes in Indian history, spanning across multiple states and leaving the entire nation astounded. He orchestrated an extensive stamp paper fraud amounting to a staggering 20,000 crore rupees.

Telgi amassed a portfolio of more than 36 properties and held over a hundred bank accounts across the country. Investigative journalist Sanjay Singh was the first to delve into this incident, chronicling it in his Hindi book titled “Reporter Ki Diary.” In 2003, there were legal proceedings against Abdul Karim Telgi in the court of law.

The web series centres around the extensive stamp paper fraud that amounted to a staggering 20,000 crore rupees. The perpetuation of this scam was attributed to Abdul Karim Telgi in the year 2003. Categorized within the genres of biography, crime, and drama, the series is set to portray Telgi’s trajectory from humble beginnings to significant wealth.