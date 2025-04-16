‘Vicky Donor’ re-release: Ayushmann’s breakout hit comes back on THIS date

Dust off those cinema seats because a Bollywood cult classic is heading back to theatres! Yep, you read that right — Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam’s breakout hit ‘Vicky Donor’ is all ready to charm audiences once again as it re-releases on April 18, 2025.

Shoojit Sircar, the man who directed this genre-defying film, took to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting news. He wrote, “VICKY DONOR rereleasing on 18th April. PVR-INOX CURATED SHOWS. A tribute to our dear friends Jayanta Das and Akshay Verma.”

And that’s not all. Actor-turned-producer John Abraham, who backed this film as his first-ever production venture, also couldn’t hide his excitement. He posted, “My debut film as a producer is back on the big screen this weekend—April 18th! A bold, ahead-of-its-time story with a message that still hits home.”

He also gave a shoutout to the dream team behind the film, including Sircar, writer Juhi Chaturvedi, veteran actor Annu Kapoor, and of course, Ayushmann and Yami — who both stepped into the spotlight with this film.

For those who somehow missed the buzz the first time (where were you hiding?), ‘Vicky Donor’ is anything but your average rom-com. Released back in 2012, the film explored the taboo topic of sperm donation in a way that was bold, hilarious, and deeply heartfelt. Set in a quirky Punjabi-Bengali household, it took on infertility, family drama, and love with wit and warmth.

Ayushmann Khurrana played Vicky Arora — a Delhi boy with, let’s say, “special potential” — while Yami Gautam played Ashima, a strong-headed woman with secrets of her own. The chemistry? Electric. The laughs? Endless. And Annu Kapoor as the eccentric fertility doctor? Unforgettable.

The film didn’t just win hearts — it bagged three National Awards, including the one for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. It also swept up several Filmfare awards, including Best Male Debut for Ayushmann and Best Supporting Actor for Annu Kapoor. Safe to say, ‘Vicky Donor’ didn’t just entertain — it made waves.