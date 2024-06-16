‘Sarfira’: Akshay Kumar unveils rugged look for upcoming release

Bollywood’s dynamic actor Akshay Kumar, lauded for his action flicks, hilarious comic roles, and social narrative films, is all set for his upcoming release ‘Sarfira.’ After delivering hit dramas including ‘Rustom,’ ‘Airlift,’ ‘Baby,’ and ‘Special 26,’ Akshay is back in the genre with ‘Sarfira.’ The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, is slated for a July 12 release, with the trailer debuting on June 18.

Taking to Instagram, Akki shared the poster of the upcoming film, marking his first look from the film. In the poster, Akshay is seen owning the rugged look, sporting a stubble and donning a pair of sunglasses as he looks up to the sky.

Since the release of the poster, fans have been ecstatic about his look for the upcoming film. While some fans are calling it the actor’s most “satisfying” poster since “Sooryavanshi,” others are labeling it his best and most promising look in a while. Featuring Akshay in all his rugged charm, the upcoming film is already making waves.

‘Sarfira’ is the official Hindi adaptation of the director’s 2020 Tamil film ‘Soorarai Pottru.’ The original film is based on G. R. Gopinath’s memoir ‘Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey.’ The narrative follows a man who takes it upon himself to make a low-cost airline affordable for people from low-income groups, overcoming a series of social, political, and economic hurdles. The film was announced in July 2021 with the tentative title ‘Project 1,’ marking the maiden venture of 2D Entertainment in Hindi. The official title was announced in February 2024.

Alongside Akshay, the film stars Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles, with a cameo appearance by Suriya. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyothika (2D Entertainment), and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).

In addition to ‘Sarfira,’ Akshay is poised to deliver back-to-back releases including ‘Khel Khel Mein,’ ‘Sky Force,’ ‘Welcome to the Jungle,’ ‘Kannappa,’ and ‘Jolly LLB 3’ among others. The year is set to be a fulfilling one for Bollywood’s Khiladi fans.