Archana Puran Singh spills Rekha’s secrets: The truth behind the ‘mystery man’!

Archana Puran Singh recently had the pleasure of meeting the iconic Rekha on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, and ever since, the actor has been full of admiration for Rekha’s warm and humble nature.

Archana shared her excitement on Instagram, posting a series of pictures with Rekha from their time on the show.

In the images, Rekha looks elegant as ever in a cream and red saree, while Archana stuns in a black shimmering top paired with a grey blazer and matching pants. The two are visibly enjoying each other’s company, exchanging smiles and warmth.

Along with the pictures, Archana Puran Singh reminisced about her earlier encounters with Rekha, particularly a fond memory from when they first met on the set of the 1989 film ‘Ladaai’. She shared how, as a young girl growing up in a small town, meeting a legend like Rekha seemed like an impossible dream.

Archana recalled watching Rekha’s film ‘Sawan Bhadon’ as a child and never imagining she would one day meet the star in person, let alone work with her.

She further reminisced about a moment on the ‘Ladaai’ set when Rekha invited her to her makeup room and gave her advice on applying makeup and wearing fake eyelashes—a trend Rekha was famous for introducing in Bollywood.

The two even shared conversations in the lush lawns of Filmcity, where Archana was curious about a mysterious “he” Rekha referred to. When Archana asked her about it, Rekha playfully responded, “You don’t know who HE is?”

For Archana, these moments were nothing short of magical. She fondly described Rekha as a “living legend” and expressed how thrilled she has been to meet her each time. “Dreams do come true for small kids from small hometowns,” she reflected, grateful for the opportunity to not only meet Rekha but to have worked with her in ‘Ladaai’, a film also starring Mithun Chakraborty, Dimple Kapadia, and Anupam Kher, among others.