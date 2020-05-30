Actress Sanya Malhotra, who was in home quarantine since the lockdown started, had to undergo an emergency surgery to reconstruct her little finger after she injured herself in an accident at home on May 14.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Sanya was reportedly making chutney in a blender. No sooner did she switch it on, the lip flew off. As she struggled to put the lid back, her hand accidentally entered the whirring jar and blood gushed out. A chunk of the little finger of her left hand had been sliced off and was hanging loose at one end.

“Sanya was all alone at home and had started feeling drowsy due to loss of blood. She called a friend over to keep her from fainting while another rushed her to a suburban hospital, where after testing negative for Covid-19, she was admitted.” The actor had suffered two fractures, one dislocation and two-three major cuts on her fingers and had to undergo a surgery immediately, the report added.

Confirming the news, Sanya took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her broken finger. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “Kuch behat crazy 9 dino ke baad im back with a new reconstructed little finger lambi kahani choti ungli, stay safe stay home (sic).”

Sanya has asked her old roommate Harshita Kalra to move in with her to help her manage in the time she would be recuperating. For now, the actress is planning to fly back to Delhi to be with her parents and recover.

Meanwhile, being an avid social media user, she keeps updating her fans with her daily routine and impeccable dance moves.