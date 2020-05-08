Sanjay Dutt’s debut film, Rocky completes 39 years on Friday. On the occasion, a picture from the film’s premiere has been making rounds on the internet. The monochromatic photograph shows veteran actor Sunil Dutt and his son Sanjay seated next to each other at what looks like the premiere show of Rocky.

Sunil and Sanjay are busy talking, but what caught everyone’s attention was the vacant chair between them. The chair was left vacant for Nargis.

Nargis, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 1980, wanted to watch Sanjay’s debut film Rocky, but her desire remained unfulfilled as she died just a few days before the premiere on May 3 the same year.

Years later, these memories were brought alive in Rajkumar Hirani’s film Sanju (2018).

One may easily relate it if they have watched Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, Sanju.

In the film, Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt and Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt left a seat empty for Nargis Dutt (played by Manisha Koirala) in the film theatre.

A few days ago, Sanjay Dutt had shared a throwback photo of his mother Nargis on her 39th death anniversary.

“It’s been 39 years since you left us but I know you’re always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today & everyday. Love you and miss you everyday Mom (sic),” Sanjay had captioned his post.

Helmed by Sanjay’s father Sunil Dutt, the film also starred Tina Munim, Amjad Khan, Shammi Kapoor, Rakhee, Reena Roy among others in key roles.