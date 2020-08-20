It’s more than three months now since Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan Khan has left us for his heavenly abode. His loss has created a permanent void in the entertainment industry. However, his son Babil Khan is carrying forward his legacy. Babil keeps on sharing those beautiful memories of his baba on social media. Alongside this, he never forgets to pour his love and affection for his baba through his words. This time is no different. Babil, on Thursday, took to his official Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of his baba and Sanjay Dutt. Sharing the same, Babil penned a beautiful note for Dutt who is currently battling with Stage 4 lung cancer.

Sharing a monochrome still of Irrfan and Sanjay snapped in a candid conversation, Babil began writing, “Writers must wonder ‘how to start’, but I am not a writer so here it is; I humbly request journalists and human curiosity to ease on the speculation, the details. I know that’s your job but I also know that a sense of humanity persists in our soul, so give Sanju bhai and his family the existential space they need.” Talking about the kind of gentle soul that Dutt is, Babil resumed, “Here’s a secret; Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help in all and every way when my father was diagnosed, after Baba passed, Sanju bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support.”

He concluded his post, “Please; I beg you, let him fight this without anxiety of media, you must remember we’re talking bout Sanju baba here, he is a tiger, a fighter, the past doesn’t define you but it sure does evolve you and I know this will be over with Sanju Baba smashing hits again (sic).”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will be undergoing his preliminary treatment at the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai.