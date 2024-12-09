Shabana Azmi celebrates 40 years of love with Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, are celebrating 40 years of marriage today.

To mark the occasion, Shabana shared a heartfelt post on Instagram that has captured the internet’s attention. In a photo she posted, the actress looked stunning in a pink suit with a matching dupatta and a flower tucked into her hair, while Javed Akhtar looked dapper in a crisp white shirt and jacket.

Alongside the picture, Shabana Azmi wrote, “It’s 40 years today since we got married, and he still makes me laugh.” The simple yet touching message resonated with fans and friends who flooded the post with love and good wishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

As the couple commemorates four decades together, veteran actor Annu Kapoor shared a fascinating story about their wedding day.

Speaking to ANI, Kapoor revealed that he played an unexpected role in ensuring the marriage took place on a December night in 1984. Recalling the events, he explained how he visited them that night. Javed Akhtar was sitting outside, and Shabana Azmi was inside reading a book.

Since she considered him a brother, Kapoor encouraged her to make a decision about the marriage. When Shabana agreed, he immediately sprang into action.

Kapoor described how he rushed with the couple’s driver, Michel, to invite a Maulvi from the Bandra Mosque to perform the Nikah. Meanwhile, Shabana’s mother quickly found a traditional red wedding dress for her daughter.

The spontaneity of the event turned it into a lively celebration. Close friends, including Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, were called to join in, and the night unfolded with dancing and festivities that lasted until dawn.

Shabana and Javed’s love story began long before their wedding. They first met at her father, the legendary poet Kaifi Azmi’s home. At the time, Javed Akhtar was married to Honey Irani, with whom he shares two children—Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

Despite the complexities, their connection deepened over the years, leading to their marriage in 1984.

For four decades, Shabana and Javed have been an inspiring couple, both in their personal and professional lives.