Sanjay Dutt celebrates Rakshabandhan with sisters Priya, Namrata

On Rakshabandhan, actor Sanjay Dutt celebrated the occasion by expressing his heartfelt gratitude towards his sisters, Priya and Namrata Dutt. Sharing his sentiments on Instagram, Dutt posted a touching message, acknowledging their unwavering support throughout his life. “Having you both by my side fills me with so much happiness. Thank you for being my constant support, Priya and Anju. Love you both immensely! ❤️ Wishing you a Happy Rakshabandhan @priyadutt @namrata62,” he wrote alongside adorable family photos.

Sanjay Dutt, Priya, and Namrata are the children of the esteemed late actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis, who were married in 1958. This Rakshabandhan marked a special moment for the Dutt siblings as they reminisced about their family bond.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt is currently in the spotlight with his recent projects. He appeared in “Ghudchadi,” alongside Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, and Khushalii Kumar. His latest film, “Double iSmart,” a sequel to the 2019 hit “iSmart Shankar,” also just hit theaters.

Looking ahead, Dutt is set to star in the much-anticipated multi-starrer “Welcome 3,” directed by Ahmed Khan. The film, featuring a notable ensemble cast, is slated for release on December 20, 2024. The news of its release was previously shared by Akshay Kumar, who promoted the film on his birthday, teasing fans with a glimpse of what’s to come.

As Sanjay Dutt continues to make waves in the film industry, his Rakshabandhan celebration reminds fans of the deep-rooted familial love and support that sustains him both on and off the screen.