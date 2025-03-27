Salman Khan confirms Atlee’s film being shelved; confirms film with Sanjay Dutt

Salman Khan fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his mass actioner ‘Sikandar.’ AR Murugadoss has directed the film with Sajid Nadiadwala backing the film. Releasing on March 30, the film promises to be a high-stakes narrative featuring Salman in his element. Ahead of the film’s release, the star held a media interaction at a Mumbai Hotel. During the interaction, he talked about his awaited collaboration with ‘Jawan’ maker Atlee. Moreover, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan also announced his reunion with Sanjay Dutt for a high-stakes collaboration.

Recently, reports surfaced that Salman Khan and Atlee are collaborating on a big-budget film. Reports also suggested that the film would also feature another megastar, either Rajnikanth or Kamal Hassan. However, soon word started surfacing that the makers were shelving the film owing to its massive budget. Now, the man himself has spoken on the collaboration. Salman revealed, “He has written a very big-budget action film. The film with Atlee is delayed; the budget is an issue for the film. I don’t know who from the two (Rajinikanth sir or Kamal Haasan sir) will be in it.”

However, much to fans’ delight, Salman confirmed a collaboration with Sanjay Dutt. He shared, “I’m doing another big action film after Sikandar. There the action is on another level. That’s rustic action.” When probed about revealing more details about the film, the actor said, “I’m doing it with my elder brother in the industry…Sanjay Dutt.”

While speaking of future collaborations, Salman Khan confirmed his reunion with Sooraj Barjatya. The star revealed that the film will go on floors after the filmmaker wraps his ongoing commitments. For the unversed, Barjatya is currently working on a film with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Salman is currently gearing up for the release of his mega-actioner ‘Sikandar.’ The title also features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, and Sathyaraj in key roles. The film will mark the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala following their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick.’