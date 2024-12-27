Salman Khan reveals first look from ‘Sikandar’ ahead of birthday

As Salman Khan approaches his birthday, fans were treated to an exciting surprise: the first look from his much-anticipated film ‘Sikandar’.

The poster, released just a day before his birthday, showcases the Bollywood superstar in a rugged, intense avatar.

Advertisement

Dressed in a sharp suit and holding a spear, Salman’s face remains partially hidden, adding to the mystery and intrigue surrounding his character.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The actor shared the poster on Instagram, teasing fans that the film’s teaser will be revealed on his birthday, December 27.

‘Sikandar’, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, promises to be an action-packed drama filled with emotion and suspense. The film is going to hit theaters on Eid 2025.

Earlier this year, Salman had posted a candid behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of ‘Sikandar’, where he was seen smiling and sharing a light moment with Nadiadwala and Murugadoss.

The actor captioned the image, “Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss. Releasing in cinemas EID 2025.”

In May 2024, it was officially announced that Rashmika Mandanna would star alongside Salman in ‘Sikandar’.

The announcement was met with excitement from fans, and Rashmika herself expressed her joy on Instagram, writing, “Surprise!! I’m truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar.” Fans are eager to see the on-screen chemistry between the two stars.

In addition to ‘Sikandar’, Salman will also be seen in ‘Kick 2’, further adding to the excitement surrounding his upcoming projects.