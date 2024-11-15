Salman Khan’s old comment on Aishwarya and Abhishek’s marriage resurfaces amid divorce rumours

B-town couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are currently facing divorce rumours. The speculations stirred when the two arrived separately in a lavish wedding event. Moreover, Jr Bachchan recently liked a post on Instagram about grey divorces, further fuelling the fire. Before tying the knot with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai was in a relationship with ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ co-star Salman Khan. Now, as divorce rumours surround Aishwarya and Abhishek, Salman Khan’s old comment on their marriage is going viral.

During that time, Salman and Aishwarya’s relationship attracted massive public interest. Reportedly, the duo broke up due to Salman’s possessive and abusive behaviour. While neither Aishwarya nor Salman directly addressed the issue, the ‘Dhoom’ actress did reveal facing harassment. However, she never delved deep into the issue.

In his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, the superstar was asked about the abuse allegations levied against him viz Aishwarya Rai. To this, the ‘Kick’ star replied, “Uske baare mein kya kahu sir. I just wish that, you know, I believe in one thing your personal life is your personal life. If I go to defend this, then sir, somewhere someone was a part of your life and you’d be denying it.”

As the conversation progressed, Salman Khan talked about his ex-girlfriend’s marriage to Abhishek Bachchan and praised the ‘Guru’ actor. “The best thing to do is stay silent. Itne saal beet gaye hai, you know, she is someone’s wife, married into a big family. I am very happy that she is married to Abhishek. I think Abhishek is a great guy. This is the best thing any ex-boyfriend would want. You don’t want, once your friendship is over, you don’t want that person to be miserable without you. You want that person to be really really happy without you. So that, ek selfish reason bhi hogya, there’s no guilt on your head. But it’s the best way to see it. That’s how I feel.”

Salman Khan’s comment resurfaces when social media is brimming with speculations about Aishwarya and Abhishek’s divorce. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in April 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam is reuniting with his lead pair from ‘Guru’ for another film. Notably, Aishwarya and Abhishek have starred in several films together including ‘Guru’ and ‘Raavan.’