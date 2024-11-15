‘Mission Chulbul Singham’: Salman Khan will NOT join Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe

Released on November 1, ‘Singham Again’ has racked up over 200 crores at the domestic box office. The films proved to be a special treat for Bhai fans with Salman Khan’s tantalising cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Rohit Shetty’s ensemble cop film. At the end of the film, Salman entered saying his iconic dialogue- “Swaagat nahi karoge humara?”. As the audience emerged in loud cheers, the words “Mission Chulbul Singham; loading soon…” appeared. While fans speculated that Salman Khan will join Ajay Devgn as part of the op Universe, the filmmaker has other plans. Recently, Rohit Shetty revealed that the film will be a standalone collaborative effort between two independent intellectual properties. He iterated that ‘Mission Chulbul Singham’ will not be a part of his cinematic universe.

In a recent conversation with India Today, the filmmaker delved into the anticipated film featuring two of Bollywood’s biggest cops. “We were creating our own characters, and they were coming into each other’s stories. That’s how we created a universe. But these are two IPs (intellectual properties) that have never met. If all goes well, and the audience likes what we make…This has never been done before, and it’s something new for everyone. Also, Chulbul is not in the universe, nor is Singham going there. It will be two IPs and two universes meeting for one individual film.”

Talking about the timeline, the filmmaker revealed that the film will take time to materialise. “This will be a standalone film, not where everyone comes together. It will definitely take a lot of time to make.”

As the conversation progressed, Shetty talked about the creative decision behind Salman Khan’s short cameo. “We followed the international format where, at the end, you see a photo or a phone call. The story had already concluded, and adding Salman just because we have him… We couldn’t waste him like that. It’s better to have him in a small appearance rather than a full-fledged sequence, where people think, ‘Why him, zarurat nahi thi (it wasn’t needed)?’ That would have gone majorly wrong.”

Meanwhile, in related news, Rohit Shetty recently confirmed that Deepika Padukone’s ‘Lady Singham’ is on the cards. The film will be the first female cop film of the franchise that found inception with the 2011 film ‘Singham.’