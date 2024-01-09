Salman Khan’s airport sighting amid Panvel security scare

Salman Khan was sighted at a Mumbai airport on Tuesday, surrounded by heightened security, following a recent security incident at his Panvel farmhouse.

The ‘Sultan’ actor emerged from the Kalina airport, sporting a casual ensemble consisting of a brown shirt and black pants. Completing his look with a black cap, Salman greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the airport before making his way to his car.

The Panvel Taluka Police apprehended two individuals for attempting to trespass onto the superstar’s Panvel farmhouse.

On the professional front, Salman is currently reveling in the success of ‘Tiger 3,’ directed by Maneesh Sharma, which has grossed over Rs 466.63 crore at the box office. The film features Salman alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

In addition to his film endeavors, Salman continues to make headlines for his hosting role on ‘Bigg Boss.’ In a recent episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17,’ the ‘Dabangg’ star graciously requested the show’s producers to arrange a special opportunity for fans to experience living inside the Bigg Boss house after the finale.

Concluding the episode, Salman remarked, “I’ve heard that many ‘Bigg Boss’ fans wish to enter the house. So, why not give them a chance to experience living in this luxurious house? Certainly, once this season’s contestants vacate the house after the finale, let’s ensure these fans get their opportunity.” (ANI)