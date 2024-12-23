Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to team up for the first time

Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan are two of the top stars of Bollywood today. Over the years, the duo has amassed a massive fan following and delivered multiple hits. While Hrithik has dazzled fans with his suave moves and chiselled physique, Salman Khan has dominated hearts with his persona and pulse-pounding action sequences.

Hrithik started his Bollywood journey as an Assistant Director in Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Karan Arjun.’ He also trained with Salman for his debut flick, ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.’ Moreover, they are a part of YRF’s Spy Universe. However, the ‘Dhoom 2’ star and the ‘Dabangg’ star have never shared the screen. As per a report, the time has finally arrived for their collaboration.

According to Pinkvilla, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan are going to come together for the first time ever for an action-packed ad film. The source told the portal, “After all the efforts for a big screen collaboration, it’s a corporate that got the two superstars together for an action-packed advertisement. The ad film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and go on air shortly.”

As per the same source, the shooting for this advertisement will take place in Mumbai. However, the team has taken VFX plates of international locations to complement Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s dazzling screen presence. An official announcement about the collaboration will be made soon. The ad film will also mark the reunion of director Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan. The director-actor duo has successful films including ‘Sultan,’ ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Bharat.’

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy with his next, ‘Sikandar.’ The film marks his reunion with Sajid Nadiadwala after their hit ‘Kick.’ On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan is busy with ‘War 2.’ The film is a part of YRF’s Spy Universe which also includes SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ and Salman’s ‘Tiger’ film series.