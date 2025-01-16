Saif Ali Khan stabbed by intruder, recovering at Lilavati Hospital

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan sustained minor injuries following a confrontation with an intruder at his Mumbai residence late Wednesday night.

According to reports, the incident occurred when an unidentified individual entered the premises and engaged in an argument with a member of the actor’s household staff.

Advertisement

When Saif intervened to diffuse the situation, the intruder turned violent, leading to a scuffle. The actor sustained injuries during the altercation and was promptly taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

While his injuries are not severe, Saif is reportedly undergoing surgery as a precautionary measure.

Mumbai Police have launched a full investigation into the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam confirmed, “The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing.”

The intruder’s motives are still unclear, but early reports suggest it may have been an attempted burglary. Saif’s PR team released a statement requesting privacy during this time, emphasizing the matter is under police investigation.

The incident has sparked discussions about safety in Mumbai’s Bandra area, where the actor resides. Actress Pooja Bhatt expressed her concerns on social media, urging authorities to enhance security in the locality. “Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice? We need more police presence in Bandra,” she wrote.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in ‘Devara Part 1’, an action-drama released in September 2024. The film, which starred Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, was a multilingual release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Saif’s next project, ‘Jewel Thief – The Red Sun Chapter’, directed by Robbie Grewal, is generating buzz for its intense storyline featuring a battle of wits between Saif and Jaideep Ahlawat.