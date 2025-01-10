Saba Azad’s romantic tribute to Hrithik Roshan on his 51st birthday

Bollywood’s heartthrob Hrithik Roshan is ringing in his 51st birthday today, January 10, and the celebrations are as grand as his cinematic journey, and his girlfriend, actor Saba Azad, took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute, accompanied by a series of candid pictures.

“Happy whirl around the sun, my love. You are the light… may joy envelop you forever and then some,” she wrote, expressing her admiration and love for the superstar.

This special day is even more significant as it marks Hrithik’s 25th anniversary in Bollywood. Reflecting on this milestone, the actor attended a media event celebrating the re-release of his iconic debut film, ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’. Grateful for the journey, Hrithik shared, “These 25 years have been a journey of growth. Every interaction, every question, and every moment of discomfort has shaped me as an actor and as a person. I owe this to all of you.”

The celebrations extended to an intimate gathering with family and friends. Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her partner Arslan Goni joined the festivities.

Adding to the joy, actor Zayed Khan penned a heartfelt birthday note for his “brother Duggs.” He praised Hrithik’s resilience and sincerity, writing, “To a guy I greatly admire! Your willpower is stunning, and your advice has always been my guiding light. Shine on, my brother, into this year and many more.”

On the professional front, Hrithik continues to dominate the industry. After his last action-packed role in ‘Fighter’, fans eagerly await his upcoming project, ‘War 2’.