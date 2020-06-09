Actress Shriya Saran, who was last seen in NTR Kathanayakudu has finally opened up her role in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming flick RRR. In an Instagram chat session, Shriya revealed that she will be seen portraying a very emotional character which will be seen in the flashback episode.

“I have an emotional role in the film that comes during the flashback episodes. I will be shooting with Ajay Devgn for the role in RRR. Hope to join the sets once the coronavirus lockdown gets lifted and international flights resume,” she said.

With magnum opus RRR, Shriya will mark her reunion with Rajamouli after 15 years. She had previously worked with him 2005 Telugu action-drama Chatrapathi, which starred Prabhas in the lead.

Shriya also opened up on her upcoming projects apart from RRR. She has two Tamil films in her kitty. She recently completed shooting for Naragasooran and Sandakkari.

RRR, which stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, will be SS Rajamouli’s next big release after the Baahubali series.

RRR is made as a high budget film and it also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles. The much-awaited film will also see international names like Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. RRR is based on two freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR.

As of now, RRR will hit screens on January 8, 2021. However, seeing the ongoing pandemic, it’s difficult to say whether the film will be released as planned or not.