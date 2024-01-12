Riteish Deshmukh to play negative lead in Raid 2, opposite Ajay Devgn

In a riveting turn of events, Bollywood enthusiasts are in for a cinematic treat as Riteish Deshmukh gears up to portray the negative lead in the highly anticipated sequel, Raid 2. The film, featuring the dynamic duo of Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor, commenced its shooting journey last week in the bustling city of Mumbai. Over the next few months, the crew is set to embark on an extensive filming expedition across various locales, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Ajay Devgn, reprising his role as the dedicated IRS officer Amay Patnaik, will find a formidable adversary in Riteish Deshmukh’s character in Raid 2. The narrative promises a performance-driven spectacle, with both actors engaging in intense and riveting dialogue exchanges throughout the film. Riteish, exhilarated by the prospect of stepping into the shoes of the antagonist, is eager to bring his A-game to this eagerly awaited sequel.

Raid 2, helmed by director Rajkumar Gupta, pledges to stay true to the essence of its predecessor while upping the ante in terms of drama and thrill. Drawing inspiration from real-life incidents, the film takes creative liberties to weave a cinematic narrative that will captivate audiences. The face-off between Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh will be a highlight, promising a showdown between two powerhouses of talent in a hero versus villain battle—an encounter that remains long-awaited by fans.

To provide a brief backdrop, the original Raid, released in 2018, is an Indian crime film by Raj Kumar Gupta. Starring Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, and Ileana D’Cruz, the movie revolves around a real-life income-tax raid on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s. Noteworthy for being the longest raid in Indian history, lasting three days and two nights, Raid garnered acclaim for its gripping storyline and stellar performances.

As Raid 2 unfolds across diverse landscapes, audiences can anticipate a rollercoaster of emotions, action-packed sequences, and a clash of titans in the form of Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh. The sequel aims to not only meet but exceed the expectations set by its predecessor, promising a cinematic experience that will leave an indelible mark on the annals of Bollywood.